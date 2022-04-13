sport, local-sport,

Bandits' star recruit Duom Dawam believes the sky is the limit for the Bandits this season following a strong start in the first NBL1 East competition. Dawam was the standout in the men's latest win against Illawarra, but he believes the best is yet to come. "Expectations are really high for us as a team and we feel like we can do a lot of damage in this competition," he said. "I'm not trying to make any promises just yet, but we've got the support of Albury behind us, so the sky's the limit right now." Currently averaging 26-points and nine rebounds, Dawam said he's willing to work as hard as possible to represent the border outfit. "I came here to play as hard as I can and I just had to start in a good way," he said. "I felt like I had a good game (against Illawarra) but also my teammates were able to bounce off my energy as well." After spending last season with Mt Gambier in the NBL1 South competition, Dawam said he was pleasantly surprised by the experience of playing in front of a border crowd at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre for the first time. "I imagined it to be packed out, but I didn't imagine the energy that they brought to the table," he said. "They were just behind us for the whole game, which I really loved." ALSO IN SPORT: The women's side have had a slower start to the season after losing their first East encounter against the Hawks, but they could be boosted by the inclusion of Lauren Jackson very soon. "If all goes well she'll be on court for the next game," coach Matt Paps said. "There's definitely excitement amongst the younger players. For a lot of them she's their idol, so the opportunity to share the court and learn off Lauren is definitely super exciting for them." However, Paps said the Australian basketball legend will be seen by her peers as just one of the players. "They will probably have a bit of a different feeling when she's on court, that will be another experience for them," Paps said. "Once that is out of the way she's just one of their teammates, not up here on a pedestal, she's one of their colleagues." Both Bandits' sides have a bye round for Easter this weekend and will return for their first double header of the season. They take on Central Coast Crusaders on April 23 before meeting Hills Hornets the following day for two away games. Paps said his side will take lessons away from its tough first encounter. "When you step up to these levels mistakes are punished," he said. "That's what a lot of the younger girls found out." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/d2b01a76-89a4-4058-aaf0-2a66f0f60cc3.jpg/r0_81_5197_3017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg