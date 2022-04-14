news, local-news,

A WIFE has taken over from her husband as the Farrer candidate for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party after citizenship concerns. Julie Ramos will contest the seat following her husband Louis withdrawing because he may have contravened section 44 of the federal constitution which relates to election candidates. Mr Ramos was born in Sydney to a French mother who registered him as a citizen of France, so he faced having to legally resolve his citizenship status before contesting the election. With the poll pending, he stood aside and Mrs Ramos chose to stand in the seat held by Environment Minister Sussan Ley. Mrs Ramos said her impetus to stand were COVID-19 vaccination mandates. The Leeton resident had her NSW Education Department teaching contract terminated after she declined to be immunised. "I'm not anti-vaccine because I've had lots of them, but I'm hesitant on this vaccine," Mrs Ramos said. "I'm happy to look at it when there's more information but with COVID running rampant I don't understand why there is not a change when there are so many out of work and others can't go back to their job." Mrs Ramos is now working in hospitality after having been party to an unsuccessful lawsuit in the NSW Supreme Court challenging the COVID mandate implemented by state Health Minister Brad Hazzard. She is mum to three boys aged 16, 13 and 9 and moved to Leeton in November 2019. Former policeman and Tawonga mowing and slashing business owner Stephen Williams is standing for the UAP in Indi. The father of six said he was inspired to run because of "the trashing of our freedom by both parties, federal and state, with all of their COVID responses" and the failure to recognise constitutional rights to free trade between states. Mr Williams declined to say if he was vaccinated against COVID but described the mandate measure as "medical apartheid".

