A Wangaratta country musician will tonight step on stage to chase her dream at the long awaited Tamworth Country Music Festival. The Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022 started yesterday and country singer, songwriter and guitarist Jade Gibson has been waiting eagerly to perform since last year, when she was named as a top 10 finalist in the highly acclaimed Toyota Star Maker Awards. Ms Gibson said she was ready to perform, after initial devastation when the January festival was postponed due to COVID-19. "I'm feeling really excited I've had every emotion I think since the postponement," she said. "I went into denial, I was upset, I was frustrated and now I'm really ready and I'm really excited." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Gibson said the postponement had allowed her extra time to rehearse and feel confident in her music. "One of the songs I'm performing I only wrote in November, so when I was going to be performing in January they were only giving me a short amount of time to be playing it," she said. "But now I've been playing at festivals and BNS balls and bars and clubs and weddings and I've been doing heaps of gigs the last few months, I'm really getting ready for the festival with that song, so I've really taken that extra time as time to really prepare." Ms Gibson said she felt like a winner regardless whether she won the top award. The Toyota Star Maker Award performances start at 7pm tonight and can be streamed live on Facebook. The winner is expected to be announced by 11pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/ab89990b-588b-4898-92f9-6efdb08b741a.jpg/r3_464_5488_3563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg