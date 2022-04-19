Urana supermarket fire considered suspicious: police

news, court-and-crime,

Police have confirmed a blaze that gutted Urana's supermarket is being treated as suspicious. Firefighters were called to the burning IGA on Anna Street at the rural town early Monday morning. The property, owned by the Ciccia family, was gutted and a crime scene was established. Police on Tuesday confirmed the incident is being treated as deliberately lit. The fire has left the town without a supermarket. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/11a8a72d-be20-4168-b430-193bee6efea7.jpg/r0_298_5568_3444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg