Seven cars rammed on Lincoln Causeway, stolen vehicle burns after chase

A woman has been charged after allegedly smashing a stolen car into seven vehicles in Wodonga and speeding off from police before the vehicle was set burnt out. Albury officers spotted a stolen white Toyota Camry in Cahill Place about 2.40pm on Tuesday. Jaide Clancy, 23, allegedly drove the car at police, clipping a male officer with the door. Police pursued the car but called off the chase. Officers were called to the Lincoln Causeway a short time before 3pm on Tuesday after the stolen car struck multiple vehicles. The driver refused to stop and continued into Albury, where another police chase was initiated. Firefighters were called to Shaw Street in Springdale Heights after the stolen car was found burning about 3.15pm. The vehicle was gutted. Police made enquiries and arrested Clancy at a Mate Street home in Albury about 9.40pm. She allegedly had a knife and keys to the stolen Toyota with her at the time. Clancy appeared Albury Local Court on Wednesday morning. The 23-year-old, who sat handcuffed in court flanked by two custody officers, did not make an application for release. She sat calmly in the dock and did not speak during the matter before registrar Paul Barber. The court heard there were a string of matters pending before the court. For Tuesday alleged offending she was charged with using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention, police pursuit, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving a stolen car, having stolen goods in custody and dealing with the proceeds of crime. Albury officers had appealed for information last month in a bid to find Clancy, who had multiple warrants out for her arrest. The court heard she still owed a year on parole. Police will likely apply to extradite Clancy back to Victoria once her NSW matters are finalised. Nobody was hurt in the crashes on the causeway but multiple vehicles with varying degrees of damage had to be towed. "The positive thing is a person has been arrested and is in custody," a police spokesman said. Clancy was formally refused bail and will return to court on June 14.

