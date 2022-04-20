news, local-news,

* Close contacts don't need to quarantine for seven days, as long as they wear a mask indoors, avoid "sensitive" settings and have at least five negative rapid tests over seven days. * Vaccination mandates and check-ins for venues scrapped. * Masks no longer required in primary schools, early childhood, hospitality, retail settings, or at any event. * Hospital visitor restrictions lifted but masks still required. * No testing for symptom-free international travellers on arrival, although it's still recommended. * No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers. * People who have COVID-19 are exempt from testing or quarantining for 12 weeks post-infection, rather than eight weeks. * People who test positive still need to isolate at home for seven days. * Visitor restrictions in care facilities - residents can have up to five visitors per day if they show a negative RAT or two visitors if no test is provided. * Masks in public transport, airports, sensitive health, aged care and justice settings. * Vaccine mandates for specific workforces such as health care, food distribution, emergency services and education. * Close contacts don't need to isolate as long as they're symptom-free. But for seven days, they must stay away from aged care, hospitals, disability services and correctional facilities. They also need to wear a mask indoors, take daily RATs if leaving the house, work from home where possible, and avoid vulnerable people. *Vaccine mandates for key workforces are lifted, but staff in aged care and disability services still need to be vaccinated. * No quarantine for unvaccinated international returning travellers, but they must take a RAT within 24 hours of arrival. *Public transport capacity caps are lifted. * People who test positive to COVID-19 need to isolate at home for seven days. * Masks required on public transport, planes, indoors at airports, and cruise terminals.

