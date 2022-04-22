Former Albury Mayor Amanda Duncan-Strelec to contest Farrer

news, local-news,

FORMER Albury Mayor Amanda Duncan-Strelec will contest the federal seat of Farrer next month. Friday's ballot draw in Albury listed Ms Duncan-Strelec among eight candidates to contest the seat in the federal election on May 21. Running as an independent, Ms Duncan-Strelec supplied no address. She previously ran as an independent in 1998 against former member for Farrer, Tim Fischer. Ms Duncan-Strelec spent 16 years on Albury Council and was the city's first woman mayor in 1995. The candidates will appear on the Farrer ballot paper in the following order: Eli Davern (The Greens NSW), Sussan Ley (Liberal Party of Australia, NSW Division, Amanda Duncan-Strelec (Independent), Paul Britton (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party), Ian Christopher Roworth (Liberal Democrats Party), Richard Francis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Julie Ramos (United Australia Party) and Darren Cameron (Australian Labor Party NSW Branch).

