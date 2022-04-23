sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington v Wangaratta Rovers (6pm) Wangaratta v Corowa-Rutherglen (5pm) Yarrawonga 13.14 (92) def Myrtleford 7.14 (56) Brock-Burrum 15.11 (101) def Henty 9.8 (62) CDHBU 7.12 (54) def Murray Magpies 7.11 (53) Culcairn 20.18 (138) def Billabong Crows 6.2 (38) Howlong 11.6 (72) lost to Holbrook 11.9 (75) Osborne 13.12 (90) def Jindera 9.3 (57) Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 18.16 (124) def Lockhart 7.5 (47) Barnawartha 14.7 (91) def Yackandandah 12.8 (80) Kiewa-Sandy Creek 19.20 (134) def Rutherglen 6.5 (41) Mitta United 11.8 (74) lost to Thurgoona 11.15 (81) Tallangatta 6.15 (51) lost to Dederang-Mt Beauty 15.5 (95) Wahgunyah 1.0 (6) lost to Chiltern 50.23 (323) Wodonga Saints 6.5 (41) lost to Beechworth 29.5 (179) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/b45d6c4a-56b9-460f-b4f4-eee4f3a4dc7a.jpg/r817_215_2503_1168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg