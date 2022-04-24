comment, opinion,

It's absolutely heartbreaking to hear the depths of despair felt by staff at the Border's health service. Border Medical Association deputy chair David Clancy told a health forum on Friday that doctors and nurses at Albury Wodonga Health were ready to walk, worn down and exhausted and slogging their guts out trying to hold together a hospital that is clearly no longer fit for purpose. At The Border Mail, there have been many times we have been contacted by people who have had a bad experience at our health service. It is almost always the case that complainants make clear the point that the staff were not to blame, that the staff in fact were outstanding, doing their best in impossible circumstances. Politicians at all levels seem more interested in taking pot shots at each other to shift blame. Meanwhile, the people we rely on for the most important thing of all - our health - are burnt out and falling apart. It's not good enough. Our health professionals deserve better and so does our community. We've not had our fair share when it comes to health funding. We are stuck in some kind of Bermuda Triangle where we can't get our fair share because the Victorian, NSW and federal governments can't come to the table and give us the kind of world-class health service we deserve. It's all about Band-Aid solutions, and it's insulting that we are actually supposed to be grateful for those when they come along. So what can we do? The only thing we can do as a community is make some noise. We can stand up for our health service, we can stand up for those slogging their guts out, and demand better for them and for us. RELATED CONTENT Campaign launched for new Border hospital Helen Haines, Josh Frydenberg on a potential new Albury-Wodonga hospital YOU SAY: Albury-Wodonga needs a new hospital now We can reject the suggestion that "the Feds don't fund hospitals", because they have contributed significant amounts of money to hospitals, when it suits them and most likely when they think they have something to gain. We can reject the assumption that it will never happen, we can refuse to accept that our health workers and our community should tolerate anything less than what we deserve and need. We can demand better. We need our health workers, and one this is for sure - they need us to stand up on their behalf.

