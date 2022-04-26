Material Girl | I've just done 12 months without buying new clothes
THIS weekend marks 12 months of not buying new clothes.
It actually came around pretty fast.
Admittedly, the global pandemic shrunk our world for a couple of years, meaning we could easily get away with a small wardrobe for months on end. Thank you Zoom chats and phone interviews!!
Here's how my 12-month shopping hiatus all started.
Last May I needed a formal gown to wear to a charity fundraiser.
I didn't have one hanging in my cupboard and if I had to have one, I wanted to buy it from an Australian designer.
I got a Bianca Spender floor-length, blue sheath in Melbourne.
But, in doing that, I blew my shopping budget for the whole weekend and, in all honesty, for the rest of the year.
I thought I'd get through until Christmas and then rethink it.
It wasn't nearly as hard as I thought.
Aside from smalls and shoes (and only when they fell to pieces or the dog nibbled them at the seams or heels), I didn't buy a new piece of clothing for 12 months.
When you know you're not buying clothes, you don't look for them or even read emails offering them. #delete #unsubscribe
It also freed up time.
I decluttered my wardrobe and made better use of what I already had. I'm not rich enough to buy cheap or on-trend clothing, meaning the things I own last for several seasons, if not decades, and don't usually date (my offspring definitely see it differently!).
Pre-pandemic I loaned a Country Road burgundy dress to my Melbourne-based sister.
When I got it back 18 months later (due to lockdowns and border closures), it felt like a whole new dress.
I've worn it once a week for a year now.
I highly recommend clothing swaps!
I also picked up two pairs of jeans ($5 each) at Vinnies last winter and a Pennyblack blouse ($6) from Lifeline this month.
My favourite Australian-made, black leather jacket was an Op Shop find by my mum a few years ago and I picked up a hand-me-down woollen jacket from my niece recently.
I got a halter neck dress from Chic to Chic Boutique, an Albury supplier of vintage, samples and seconds, for the racing/debutante ball season. I've had plenty of wear from it already.
Otherwise, hiring formal outfits makes good sense.
Millennials and Gen Z are faster on the uptake here!
Hello Gen X, we can do better!!
When you have a pared-back or capsule wardrobe, it makes light work of getting ready for your day job.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wears pretty much the same outfit (usually grey T-shirts with blue pants) every day.
Former US president Barack Obama only wore grey or blue suits.
"I'm trying to pare down decisions. I don't want to make decisions about what I'm eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make."
Decision-fatigue is a real thing!
Capsule wardrobes are catching on among us ordinary folk too.
They save money, time and the planet!!
I will have to replace my work pants soon and my daughter is begging me to buy a new ribbed jumper. She's sick to death of seeing me in olive every other day.
See, it's not always easy being green!!
And finally, I have a blue formal gown if anyone needs to borrow it.
