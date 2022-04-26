news, local-news,

THIS weekend marks 12 months of not buying new clothes. It actually came around pretty fast. Admittedly, the global pandemic shrunk our world for a couple of years, meaning we could easily get away with a small wardrobe for months on end. Thank you Zoom chats and phone interviews!! Here's how my 12-month shopping hiatus all started. Last May I needed a formal gown to wear to a charity fundraiser. I didn't have one hanging in my cupboard and if I had to have one, I wanted to buy it from an Australian designer. I got a Bianca Spender floor-length, blue sheath in Melbourne. But, in doing that, I blew my shopping budget for the whole weekend and, in all honesty, for the rest of the year. I thought I'd get through until Christmas and then rethink it. It wasn't nearly as hard as I thought. Aside from smalls and shoes (and only when they fell to pieces or the dog nibbled them at the seams or heels), I didn't buy a new piece of clothing for 12 months. When you know you're not buying clothes, you don't look for them or even read emails offering them. #delete #unsubscribe It also freed up time. MORE MATERIAL GIRL: I decluttered my wardrobe (who didn't over the pandemic, twice, hey?!) and made better use of what I already had. I'm not rich enough to buy cheap or on-trend clothing, meaning the things I own last for several seasons, if not decades, and don't usually date (my offspring definitely see it differently!). Pre-pandemic I loaned a Country Road burgundy dress to my Melbourne-based sister. When I got it back 18 months later (due to lockdowns and border closures), it felt like a whole new dress. I've worn it once a week for a year now. I highly recommend clothing swaps! I also picked up two pairs of jeans ($5 each) at Vinnies last winter and a Pennyblack blouse ($6) from Lifeline this month. My favourite Australian-made, black leather jacket was an Op Shop find by my mum a few years ago and I picked up a hand-me-down woollen jacket from my niece recently. I got a halter neck dress from Chic to Chic Boutique, an Albury supplier of vintage, samples and seconds, for the racing/debutante ball season. I've had plenty of wear from it already. Otherwise, hiring formal outfits makes good sense. Millennials and Gen Z are faster on the uptake here! Hello Gen X, we can do better!! When you have a pared-back or capsule wardrobe, it makes light work of getting ready for your day job. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wears pretty much the same outfit (usually grey T-shirts with blue pants) every day. Former US president Barack Obama only wore grey or blue suits. "I'm trying to pare down decisions. I don't want to make decisions about what I'm eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make." Decision-fatigue is a real thing! Capsule wardrobes are catching on among us ordinary folk too. They save money, time and the planet!! I will have to replace my work pants soon and my daughter is begging me to buy a new ribbed jumper. She's sick to death of seeing me in olive every other day. See, it's not always easy being green!! And finally, I have a blue formal gown if anyone needs to borrow it. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/72aff0f1-d8d4-41e6-ae0b-5b3d8fbf4ab3.jpg/r0_1240_3168_3030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg