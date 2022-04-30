sport, australian-rules-football,

Chiltern inflicted Kiewa-Sandy Creek's first defeat of the season in a nail-biting climax on Saturday. The Swans showed guts to win by 6.12 (48) to 6.9 (45) in front of a large crowd at Chiltern, surviving a frantic last couple of minutes as the visitors chased the goal which would have made them 4-0. It may not have been pretty but after losing to Barnawartha in round one, taking down another of their premiership rivals was hugely significant for Chiltern. "That was a good win," Swans coach Luke Brookes said. "They're a good side, we had some pressure and it was a big day for the club with all our sponsors here so it was good to get the points. "We had a few come off in the last quarter and ended up without a bench so it was a pretty gutsy win. "It was a team effort, everyone did their bit when it was their turn. "Kiewa is the benchmark. They're the side everyone's got to beat at some stage. "Today is only a home-and-away game but it was good to prove we can beat a strong club like that." The Swans were in the ascendancy early, kicking 4.0 with the wind at their backs and keeping KSC scoreless in the first quarter. But it was a complete role reversal after the break, with the Hawks booting 4.6 to move into a six-point lead at half-time. A battle of attrition developed thereafter, with the ball constantly in dispute as increased pressure from both sides forced skill errors, while you wondered if Chiltern would be made to pay for their wastefulness after kicking 1.9 in the third quarter. The next goal was going to be crucial and it went the way of the Swans after a contentious free-kick for holding the ball left Sean Curtis with a gift he wasn't about to pass up. Chiltern set up camp in their forward half for the next few minutes but it was game on when Zac Simmonds slotted a goal at the other end with time running out. However, the Swans defence held firm with Nick Bracher a standout at centre half-back while ruckman Scott Meyer and assistant coach Brad Hibberson led by example all day. "There's a lot of disappointment," Hawks coach Jack Neil said. "People will probably worry about the last bit of the game, where the opportunities were to win it, but our guys were disappointed with their start. "We felt we had some opportunities early, even against the wind, where we could have capitalised but we didn't set ourselves up well. "We thought we could have taken some more opportunities earlier but that's the way it breaks. "The wind was quite a big influence but we changed a few things at quarter-time and got a better balance around the footy. "The first half was the bigger scoring, it was a bit freer and then it really clamped down in the second half. "We've got a couple of key players out and we didn't use the ball that well, we were a little bit sloppy with some of our work. "Credit to them, their stoppage work in the last quarter was top shelf and that was it in the end; they got on top in the clearances in the last quarter. "There was lots to like and lots of opportunities for us to grow. "I don't think it was their best footy and it certainly wasn't ours."

