Man arrested after trying to flee Wangaratta police at high speed

A man has been arrested after allegedly speeding off from police in his vehicle. Officers were called to Bradbury Drive in Wangaratta about 5.30am on Saturday after reports a man was trying to access a car. He drove off from the scene and later travelled at high speed in a Mitsubishi Outlander to avoid arrest. Police spotted his car about midday and arrested the man as he tried to get in. He was taken back to Wangaratta Police Station. He will face court at a later date on summons.

