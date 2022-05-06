news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Blending a luxe, modern design with family-friendly comfort, this impressively spacious residence creates the perfect family home in a whisper-quiet location, close to all amenities. "We are privileged to market such a desirable property," PJ Murphy Real Estate selling agent Aaron Downie said. "It offers the ultimate homely feel which is hard to replicate. "The light-filled living zones, open-plan functionality, and entertaining spaces are second to none." Set on a desirable cul-de-sac street, the home itself feels wonderfully welcoming. "Buyers will be attracted to the idea of owning a quality-built, steel-framed family home on a quiet cul-de-sac street that consists of only 12 properties," Aaron said. "This character-filled home flaunts an inspired fusion of original features and modern touches." Inside, the home boasts a stylish, neutral décor. There are four generously-sized bedrooms, three with built-in robes and a walk-in robe and ensuite to the vast main bedroom. There is an abundance of living space centred around the gorgeous kitchen with stainless-steel range hood and appliances including dishwasher, four-burner gas stovetop and wall oven while an island bench provides additional bench space. With plenty of space for relaxation and play, the home offers an open-plan living-dining area with easy-care tiling throughout and separate family room. Stay comfortable all year round with evaporative cooling and ducted-gas heating while solar will help keep the bills down. Beyond the sliding-glass doors, there is an oversized-covered alfresco with retractable shade blinds and ceiling fans which overlook the fully-fenced, beautifully-landscaped, and immaculately maintained yard with water feature. "The oversized alfresco area is an entertainer's haven surrounded by a meticulously landscaped oasis where perfectly manicured lawns are bordered by high-fragrant hedging," Aaron said. Outside, there's also a water tank and garden shed all set on a spacious 832-square-metre block. There's also a double garage which provides access to the backyard. As for location, the property provides easy access to local shops, parks, and schools, with the nearby Hume Highway and Albury central business district. "This home appeals to a large buyer demographic including young families, downsizers, and buyers moving from capital cities," Aaron said. "The home is in a sought-after pocket of Thurgoona, being close to schools, amenities, Albury Central and the freeway."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/826407d4-9316-43d5-b494-04315bbfbae0.jpg/r0_416_8192_5044_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg