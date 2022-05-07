Tania Tonks celebrates 17 years of building homes with Metricon

Ms Tonks started with the company in an administration role just after Metricon's regional north branch was opened, 17 years ago. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for Metricon Homes.

Metricon's regional manager, for regional north, Tania Tonks, is celebrating 17 years of working with the iconic Australian building company, having begun her career in an administrative and customer service role.

Ms Tonks started with the company shortly after the establishment of the regional north branch of Metricon, and was promoted from administrative duties to area manager for Shepparton, in charge of construction. Now as regional manager, she heads up a team of over 100 employees, and is largely responsible for the region's enormous growth.

"Working at Metricon in Regional North, I just love that every day is different. The last 12-18 months has been incredible for the region. There's so much growth going on lately and even more development forecast for the region as more land is being released," said Ms Tonks.

With an authentic passion for building homes, Ms Tonks has helped hundreds of local families build their ultimate new home. It's this passion for building that has seen her achieve so much success within the Metricon company.

"Building homes is in my blood, I've not just built many of my own but enjoy working with countless customers and developers to help deliver their dreams," said Ms Tonks.

She also credits her wide spanning career accomplishments to the unwavering support she has received from her colleagues and team, which she has grown substantially over her time with the business.

"I have been so fortunate in my career at Metricon. I have felt nothing but support and motivation from the people I have had the privilege of working with."

"I have always shared a lot of personal values with Metricon, a strong desire to be the best but also to work with my team and have experienced huge levels of ongoing support, more than any employee could wish for. I was also raised by my grandmother, whom I am grateful to. Her old-fashioned values and strength of character have given me the resilience and drive that I live by every day," said Ms Tonks.

Ms Tonks is an active member of the northern Victoria community, and uses her expertise to be a driving force in social issues she believes in.

"Something I am very proud of is that I am involved in the Affordable Housing Committee group for the City of Shepparton. I live locally so I can be part of the community not just in business, but also in helping address real needs in and around the region," Ms Tonks said.

Ms Tonks has hands-on experience in the home building process. She and her husband have built four to date, with one more in the pipeline. This allows her to empathise and assist customers on a more personal level.

"I live and breathe Metricon. To date we've built a Santorini 29, a Mantra 29, a Tulloch 22, a Whittlesea 29, and in the system which is going to be our forever home is Botanica 36 that we are building in Kialla which has views of the bushland," said Ms Tonks.

Ms Tonks has been leading the regional north area as regional manager for the past eight years, with strong plans for the future. "Being part of this journey in the northern region has been an honour and privilege and I am so excited for what future home dreams I can help deliver to our customers," said Ms Tonks.