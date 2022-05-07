comment, opinion,

At last week's Victorian dairy farmer conference, Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano took to task those people in the organisation that were intent on internal bickering instead of a united industry advocacy approach. She was sure to have ruffled feathers, but what a welcome relief to have a rural spokesperson having the guts to have a go. To some, she will be right; to others, she will be seen as a divisive stirrer. Farmer and rural political organisations have lost membership big time because they have become insipid and failed to draw a line in the sand. When you run out on a limb, as Germano did, mistakes can be made, but, then again, nothing ventured, nothing gained. Farmers' organisation are shadows of their former selves, so some blood and guts on the ground is surely welcomed. In Victoria, the major dairy producing state, a very low percentage of dairy farmers are members of their state organisation. The Nationals and the Liberals are suffering the same fate, particularly in Victoria, where voters have opted for two rural state independents and one federal member. It is not rocket science. The VFF should be thankful that they have an outspoken president who is prepared at times to say it how she sees it. Many scoff at the Barnaby Joyce type of overspeak. However, on most occasions, he is on the money. It takes a lot of guts to go against the grain, and as northern Queensland Nationals member Matt Canavan said, he does not go to Canberra to make friends. Farmers' organisations have to work closely with the government of the day and respect will be gained by speaking with authority. The recreational fishers lobby certainly has the ear of the Victorian government, and, arguably, it is at odds with landowners who control access to crown land. It is believed around 300 farmers have blocked access to recreational fishers. Recently, another five sites where people can access campsites along the Ovens River, near Everton and Wangaratta, have been announced. These sites join a further 13 sites along the Goulburn River at Yea, Molesworth, Seymour, Tallarook, and Murchison opened earlier this month. There have been reports that some of the sites the government has announced are far from user-friendly and, in one case, are downright dangerous. A site on the Goulburn, close to a junction with the Tallarook Road, is clearly marked with a gate laden with signs. User-friendly, it is not. Long grass and blackberries would make camping impossible and there is the ever present problem of snakes. The site is perched high on a bank looking directly down to the Goulburn, with access to the river impossible. Young children would be at risk, which raises the risk of public liability. If it is the only inappropriate site, it is one site too many. The fishing lobby is believed to be mounting a campaign before the next state election in November to revoke grazing licences to any holder who illegally blocks the public from accessing Crown land. Good luck with that in an election campaign that is sure to focus heavily on the contentious issues surrounding the handling of the disastrous COVID-19 outbreak.

