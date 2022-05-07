sport, australian-rules-football,

Brock-Burrum remains undefeated after withstanding a second-half surge from CDHBU at Coreen. The Saints had things largely their own way for two quarters and led by 32 points at the main break but the home side kicked four of the next five goals to put themselves right back in the hunt. However, the Power dwindled late in the game and Brock-Burrum won by 12.17 (89) to 9.4 (58) to keep pace with Osborne at the top of the Hume league. "It's another consistent performance, we've been in that situation before," injured Saints coach Peter Cook said. "Against Billabong Crows, Henty and Culcairn last week, we play some really good footy, as the first quarter showed. "They had the first five inside-50s in the second quarter and then we went 14-1. "We're showing that when we have our passages of play, we can play some good footy but we need to hold that for four quarters because when you let opposition like that in, it turns into a dogfight." More to follow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/c8dc1710-d3ed-41f7-b972-dea38076c596.jpg/r629_549_4639_2815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg