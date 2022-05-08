sport, local-sport,

There was a sense of deja vu for Boomers coach Andrew Grove after yesterday's 1-1 draw with Cobram. Boomers created enough chances to win several games but, seven days on from their narrow defeat at Wangaratta, were again left to wonder what might have been. "It's the exact same as last week," Grove said. "I thought we were the better team for the majority of the game and created more of the good chances but just couldn't put it in the net. "We just need something to drop for us. "If you get one, you get a bit of a roll on and things happen but to Cobram's credit, they defended really well and their keeper had a great game. "It's points dropped but at the same time, we're playing really well." Kye Halloway flashed an early shot across the face of goal before Cobram's Jackson Temarkon almost picked out the top corner from 30 yards, forcing a fine save from Seb Turner. Halloway beat the offside trap but couldn't pick out Grove in the middle and when Joel McKimmie latched onto Josh Perry's fine ball over the top, Roar keeper Tarkyn Hyde did just enough to keep his effort out. But the visitors took a 24th-minute lead against the run of play, Luke Goodin following in after Anthony Corso had burst through and stung Turner's palms. The lead lasted just four minutes, however. Jack Smith strode out from the back and into midfield but when Cobram lost the ball, the Englishman was out of position and Boomers exploited the space. One straight pass from Nick Brown sent Halloway racing through the middle and this time he made no mistake with an emphatic finish. The irrepressible Halloway played a sharp one-two with McKimmie and lashed his shot over late in the first half, with the second period following a similar pattern. Halloway saw a shot cleared off the line and Cobram somehow survived when Hyde dropped a high cross from Jason Colombera in the six-yard box. McKimmie bundled Adam Griffith's deep cross just wide and Halloway tested Hyde again after latching onto Noah Spiteri's flick-on. Cobram had Ben Zito sent off for a second bookable offence late on although they almost snatched an unlikely win when Bill Puckett's strike from 25 yards cleared the crossbar by inches. "Boomers are a quality side and they proved it," Roar coach Vince Iannucci said. "It was a really good game to watch, you never knew what was going to happen. "Taking a point away from here, we still haven't lost since round one." It's now seven league games unbeaten for Cobram, who also drew 1-1 away to United on their last visit to Albury. "When the other team wants to play the game, and we cop goals, I've got no problems," Iannucci said. "When the other team wants to kick you off the park, and you cop goals, and the referees don;t control it, that's when it becomes annoying. "I didn't mind that scoreline today and I take my hat off to the club for the way they play the game." Grove, who came off at half-time with a tight hamstring, had few complaints with Boomers' general play but would like to see their creativity rewarded with greater ruthlessness in front of goal. "There was times where we had good possession but we didn't play the right final ball and we didn't create the right chance, so they were only half-chances," Grove said. "We need to work a little bit more on that final third, picking the right pass to create better opportunities, to find the free man instead of maybe finding the first run who is being defended. "We're having good shots, it's more that last pass. "We can do it and we've done it for a month before. "Sometimes it comes, sometimes it goes, so we've got to get back to training and work hard on it." Albury United are top thanks to a 7-0 win over Albury City, while Wangaratta won 7-1 away to Wodonga Diamonds. Melrose beat Hotspurs 3-1 and Twin City recorded their first win of the season, 4-2 over St Pats. The ladder after eight rounds is: Albury United 19 points, Wangaratta 18, Melrose 18, Myrtleford 18, Cobram 17, Boomers 16, Albury City 13, Albury Hotspurs 8, Twin City 6, Wodonga Diamonds 6, St Pats 0.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/c0eeaf5f-5b30-4ed4-8295-627c95c6edaa.jpg/r0_235_4614_2842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg