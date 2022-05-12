Period charm with modern luxury

BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 2
Sitting high on Janette Court and positioned amongst quality homes of similar ilk, this immaculate recently-renovated family home has been built to a high standard throughout.
An impressive bold facade complemented by beautifully manicured gardens warmly invites you to the home which boasts sweeping views over Albury and surrounds.
"This property is a "turn-key" home, families can simply move into and enjoy," Stean Nicholls selling agent Jack Stean said.
"At present, it is the only fully-renovated home on the market that offers five or six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a in-ground pool with panoramic views.
"This home will appeal to families of all ages and sizes, given the flexibility of the floor plan."
Upon entrance, you are welcomed into the home by on the main level through an expansive hallway, boasting polished-timber floors which flows to the magnificent formal lounge which offers sweeping views and an open fireplace.
The light-filled family domain has been seamlessly tailored for those who like to entertain.
The kitchen boasts quality stainless-steel appliances (including double oven), induction cook top and the perfect island Caesarstone bench for gathering plus a butler's pantry.
The home also includes a separate formal dining room plus open-plan informal living which flows effortlessly outside to an impressive undercover alfresco area, ensuring year-round entertaining while appreciating the landscaped backyard.
Outdoors boasts an in-ground mineral, solar-heated self-cleaning swimming pool, which will be appreciated by all the family.
Positioned at the front of the home, to capture the morning sun, is the spacious main suite with a walk-in robe and luminous ensuite, the ideal parent's retreat.
Further accommodation comprises of four generous bedrooms with built-in robes, two of which are situated on the top level with the other two on the main level.
Upstairs also invites you to the separate living area, perfect for children.
Downstairs, car accommodation is taken care of with a double garage while also offering a convenient workshop, home office or sixth bedroom with separate bathroom and extra storage space.
Further features include an open fireplace, refrigerated cooling and ducted heating.
This immaculately-presented solid-brick home is the perfect blend of period charm and modern luxury.
It's located only moments to parks and native bushland making it ideal for those who enjoy spending time outdoors.
