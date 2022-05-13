Riding the tourism wave with Murray Valley Coaches | Then and Now

By 1936, the service, now commonly known as Murray Valley Coaches, had extended to Mildura and Corryong. By the time Adelaide was added in 1937, the aggregate mileage had "grown to 6334 (10,200km), with 11 modern motor coaches". A coach leaving Corryong at 4am would arrive in Adelaide by 6pm the following day. The following year, just four years after the company had started, both Canberra and Sydney were added to the routes.