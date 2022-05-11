The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lismore floods: the stories behind the Faces of Disaster Country

John Hanscombe
By John Hanscombe
Updated May 11 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bank Cafe owner Brad Rickard is slowly working to clean up his Lismore business after the floodwaters nearly reached the ceiling. Photos: MARINA NEIL.

Australia's attention may have shifted. To Ukraine. To the election. To fuel and food prices, interest rates and the cost of living.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hanscombe

John Hanscombe

National reporter, Australian Community Media

Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.