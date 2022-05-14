The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Bovine ephemeral fever cases confirmed in North East Victoria | Vet Talk

By Dr Jeff Cave
May 14 2022 - 11:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPREAD: Three-day sickness is a viral disease spread by biting insects such as mosquitoes and midges. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

With the wet summer of 2022, this has been the year of insect borne diseases.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.