The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Region's temperatures fall significantly during the past week | Weather Watch

By Peter Nelson
May 13 2022 - 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DROP: Minimum temperatures dropped markedly in the Albury-Wodonga region during the past week. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

During the past week, a low pressure system formed in the Southern Ocean to the south-west of Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.