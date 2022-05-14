Live sheep trade issue is anything but buried | On the Wallaby

Here one day, gone the next, with the corollary of "in the future". To some, this is a highly emotive situation, where passions run high, but do not for one moment believe this issue is buried. The ill-informed gut reaction to the live cattle trade under the Gillard government sent many producers to the wall when live exports to Indonesia were halted. The images flashed on TV screens were confronting; however, they were selectively designed to be. In the case of sheep on ships, it was obviously a put-up job, and those in the trade called foul and they have now been proven to be correct. It has been admitted that the footage was fake and the perpetrators and payments have been uncovered. Of course, Mr Albanese would not be aware of any of this background, so he fell nicely into the animal welfare trap. In perspective, it should be noted that the conditions for sheep and cattle on ships are highly scrutinised and are first class. In fact, they are potentially more at risk of misadventure running around a paddock.