Officials at Holbrook declared that Christmas had come early as their new club rooms were officially opened on Friday.
A project more than a decade in the making, the new facility includes a function room, canteen and male and female change rooms replacing the existing building which has stood for 43 years.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley cut the ribbon with Greater Hume Shire Mayor Tony Quinn and Holbrook Sporting Complex chairman Russell Parker, who was a driving force behind the build.
"How good is this?" beamed Parker.
"For the last month or so, we've been like kids on Christmas Eve.
"It's been like the Christmas tree with all the presents under it and you're allowed to look but not touch.
"Well, for all of us here today, this is Christmas morning.
"We're so excited."
Parker explained how plans to expand the outdated facility were shelved before the decision was taken to build something brand new on the site of the old cricket club rooms.
More than $1million was secured in grants from state and federal government, while the local community raised almost $250,000.
"For a town of 2000, that's pretty good," Parker said.
"Over the last 18 months, well over $3 million has been spent here, improving and adding to the sports and livestock facility, and it's all because of you.
"Buildings aren't what make communities, people are, so I thank the people before us for setting the standard and I encourage the next generation to continue the march."
Having female facilities fit for purpose will be a game-changer at Holbrook.
"It's been a long time coming," Holbrook Netball Club president Kelly Boers said.
"Times are changing, infrastructure needs improving and football and netball in rural communities is becoming a lot more serious than it was years ago so you need the facilities to match that.
"You've got to be inclusive so having these female change rooms is very important.
"There's separate home and away change rooms now and we've got new, clean showers with doors, a beautiful space to be able to use.
"We've got a new oval, new courts and a new function centre, so it's amazing."
Anthony Churchill, president of the Holbrook Football Club, was thrilled to usher in a new era for the Brookers.
"It's a massive day for the club," he said.
"Back in the sixties, they had a tin shed with a donkey boiler to heat the water for one shower, which was on dirt.
"To see all the old people around the club come and look at these facilities and say 'wow' is very special.
"With the facilities for women and the visiting teams, it brings everyone together.
"We had our first training night in it this week and we did over 100 meals."
