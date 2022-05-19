Contemporary East Albury haven

BED 3 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
A quality and complete renovation has transformed this charming East Albury abode into a contemporary haven that will impress even the most discerning house hunter.
Every inch of this rendered home has been meticulously updated and thoughtfully designed to combine sleek modern comfort with classic character and elegance.
Tall 2.7-metre ceilings flow throughout much of the interior plus there are crisp-white walls, blackbutt timber floorboards, plantation shutters and statement lighting.
"The design is quite unique with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and with high-end quality fittings and fixtures throughout this is certainly luxury living," selling agent Andrea Lever said.
The gourmet chef's kitchen is set in the heart of the home featuring a 40mm stone benchtops, an abundance of cabinetry, Fienza gold tapware, a tiled splashback and a suite of premium Delonghi appliances including a 900mm oven, gas cooktop, integrated dishwasher and microwave.
The kitchen overlooks the open-plan living and meals area making hosting friends a breeze while outside a true entertainer's oasis awaits. The covered deck offers views over the lush yet low-maintenance landscaped gardens.
All three bedrooms are a good size, the main has an electric gas log fireplace and a dream ensuite with a feature barn door and a double shower. Bedroom two is serviced by the main bathroom, with a freestanding bath, while bedroom three is a separate private bungalow with a study nook, air-conditioning and a private ensuite.
Bathrooms boast Fienza gold tapware plus there are double-hung windows throughout, updated carpet, a new Colorbond roof, a well-equipped laundry and brand-new refrigerated ducted reverse cycle heating and air conditioning.
The 696 square-metre lot provides a secure backyard and there's also a tandem garage. This remarkable residence is set within a prime location close to all the must-have amenities you could ever wish for. With trendy East Albury cafes within meters and an easy stroll via the walking track to Dean Street and the vibrancy of Albury. It's also within easy reach of the Albury Base Hospital, renowned schools and so much more.
"This beautifully renovated home will capture the attention of many buyers combined with the highly desirable location it is expected to be a draw card to many buyers," Andrea said.
"It is challenging to say exactly who the buyer will be, perhaps a couple downsizing who possibly have grown up children who will appreciate the indulgent bungalow when visiting. Or maybe a young executive couple who want to enjoy the trendy East Albury location."
