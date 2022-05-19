Contemporary East Albury haven

The 696 square-metre lot provides a secure backyard and there's also a tandem garage. This remarkable residence is set within a prime location close to all the must-have amenities you could ever wish for. With trendy East Albury cafes within meters and an easy stroll via the walking track to Dean Street and the vibrancy of Albury. It's also within easy reach of the Albury Base Hospital, renowned schools and so much more.

