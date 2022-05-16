The Border Mail
FC Circular recycling pair supports Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer

By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 16 2022 - 5:30pm
COMMUNITY CONSCIOUS: Doorstep recycling team Lauren and Nick Fitzsimons, of Albury, with Real Florist Renee Williams, who will light up the dance floor at this year's Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two young entrepreneurs with a passion for improving their community and the environment have added a 'green' touch to this year's Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.

