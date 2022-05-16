Two young entrepreneurs with a passion for improving their community and the environment have added a 'green' touch to this year's Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
Albury's Nick and Lauren Fitzsimons, who recently launched doorstep recycling service FC Circular, will chip in proceeds from their new venture to support florist Renee Williams as she lights up the dance floor to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Mr Fitzsimons said he was keen to help "champion the proactive individual who improves the environment around them, one change at a time".
"We think Stars of the Border is a fantastic initiative, and we're really thrilled to be able to lend our support to this cause, while getting the word out about what we do at FC Circular," he said.
The siblings will donate the first month of up to 100 new subscriptions to Stars of the Border, helping the popular community advocate smash her $10,000 fundraising goal.
The mission of FC Circular is to offer other-than-landfill options for materials that can't be placed in regular recycling bins - with doorstep collection from as little as $12 a month.
Materials such as soft plastics, mobile phone batteries, printer cartridges and even plastic bread tags are some of the items collected by FC Circular.
"Even if you don't consider yourself a 'greenie', this is a great way to get rid of those items that you don't want to send to landfill," Mr Fitzsimons said.
"We believe everyone should have the opportunity to dispose of those hard-to-recycle products in a way that is environmentally responsible."
Mrs Williams' connection to fundraising to the cancer cause started when she was just 19 years old after she lost her "beautiful nan" and she joined Shave for a Cure.
