A new company in North Albury has opened its doors after receiving a $165,000 set-up grant to build a format robotic 3D printer.
Reform3D in Fallon Street is a first of its kind for the region, with the ability to print high volumes of recycled plastics larger than 1.2m in cubic volume.
By focusing on recycled plastic feedstock and 'reforming' polymers into pipes for road crossings using the 3D printer, founder Des Hogan said the key benefit would be the ease of installation and transport for culvert pipes.
Mr Hogan had worked in the recycling industry for the last five years but saw the opportunity for an alternative moulding technique.
"I've had a lot of technical hurdles that I've had to go through to get to this stage, it's taken 5 years to develop a really well-designed plastic headwall.
"But then I opened my eyes to what else is possible."
After shifting his focus to culvert pipes, Mr Hogan plans to use his former sales skills to work with local councils, National Parks and landholders to supply straightforward and cost-effective road crossing solutions.
"It's advanced manufacture, volume and scale that isn't often seen in rural areas," he said.
"With the funding, we can produce another custom built printer and a second full pelletizing line to process recycled plastics.
"To design and mould manufacture on its own is expensive, but joining businesses and different services together essentially improves the concept commercially and is unique."
After googling how to build a 3D printer many years ago, Mr Hogan is thankful he had people around him to support his visions.
"I didn't know the first thing about building a robot, so I googled it, and the company, React Automation, came up, and many other places didn't have the resources to support this scale of work. But James was on board.
"We needed to find our way and to make mistakes, but we got there." Mr Hogan said.
James Mostyn from React Automation built the robotic component over the last five years; after being told numerous times it wouldn't work, the project has been a success.
"To buy a machine like this imported would cost around $500,000 to $600,000," Mr Mostyn said.
Joining their businesses together to create the construction of the unit, Mr Mostlyn wants to get a head start on the build of another.
The construction of another large format 3D printing robot will have a larger volume than the current unit, which has a build of 1200mmx1200mmx1200mm.
