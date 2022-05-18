A workshop to increase understanding of suicide bereavement and learn support skills to help those impacted by loss will be held in Beechworth on Friday.
Topics covering crisis, trauma and grief as well as what makes suicide different from other sudden death will be explored at the event, facilitated by Standby Murray program co-ordinator Emma Knapp.
Advertisement
StandBy, a leading postvention program dedicated to assisting communities impacted by suicide, is delivered by Wellways across the Murray region.
The free session - 'What do I say, what do I do?' - is being held at Quercus Community House, Beechworth on May 20, 10am - 1.30pm, and is open to all residents.
"It's for members of the community who want to support friends or family who have lost someone to suicide but don't know what to say or how to approach it," Ms Knapp said.
"It can help deliver skills to service providers or provide guidance for workplaces who want to know more about how to support someone bereaved by suicide."
Ms Knapp said participants would learn about the specific grief and trauma of suicide with evidence-based information.
"Having a conversation with someone who has lost a loved one to suicide can be one of the hardest conversations to have," she acknowledged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.