Heavy rainfall creeps south into New South Wales | Weather watch

By Peter Nelson
May 21 2022 - 1:44am
FORECAST: The next significant rain event should hit the Albury-Wodonga region by around May 26. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

Further heavy rain has fallen in Queensland since May 10 and this extended into NSW to as far south as Forbes.

