Heavy rainfall creeps south into New South Wales | Weather watch

The monthly rainfalls this year at Coonabarabran showed a wet January and a relatively dry February, followed by the three autumn months being significantly wetter than average. There has been only one other time when this rainfall pattern occurred in Coonabarabran in the last 143 years. That was in 1891, which did turn out to be a very wet year not only in Coonabarabran but at many other places in the Eastern States. The two other cases, which were somewhat similar, occurred in 1893 and 1963. All three, 1891, 1893 and 1963, saw a very wet winter in Victoria and some Melbourne suburbs had Yarra River floods.