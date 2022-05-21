The Border Mail

Reigning over fundraising efforts for the Wodonga hospital

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga Historical Society
May 21 2022 - 1:00am
FUNDRAISING QUEEN: The 1948 Market Queen Fay Fulford, attended by Ladies In Waiting Valerie Fulford and Norma Ellis. Flower girls Janice Lace and Mary Toole.

Twenty years before work commenced on the building of Wodonga Hospital in January 1953, there had been discussions that a Bush Nursing Hospital would meet our requirements.

