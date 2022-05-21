Reigning over fundraising efforts for the Wodonga hospital

In 1948, a Queen Carnival was a major fundraiser for the cause. Costumes and all queenly attire was hired from Melbourne. Miss Joy Hewitt, Queen of Sports, was the winner, raising 820 pounds, Miss N. Mulqueeney, R.S.L. Queen, raised 705 pounds and Miss F. Fulford, Queen of Markets, raised 590 pounds. Each of the three candidates was presented with a silver dish as a souvenir of the occasion. The one given to Fay Fulford is in the Wodonga Historical Society collection.