'Overjoyed': Helen Haines speaks after convincing win in seat of Indi

Indi MP Helen Haines has celebrated winning a second term in Indi, addressing supporters on Saturday night.
"To say I'm overjoyed is an understatement," Dr Haines told supporters at her gathering in Wangaratta.
Dr Haines went into Saturday's poll with a margin of just 1.4 per cent.
With 72 of 77 polling places returned and 71.82 per cent of the ballot papers counted, Dr Haines has 40.48 per cent of the vote, representing a surge in support for the Independent from the last election.
On the current vote count, Saturday's poll reflects an 8 per cent swing to Dr Haines.
Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman has 30.57 per cent of the vote, which is almost 5 per cent down on the vote achieved by the Liberals in Indi at the last federal election.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the seat twice in eight days to lend support to Liberal Steve Martin's tilt in 2019.
Support for the Nationals in Indi was down from 2019t, with candidate Liz Fisher on 3.5 per cent of the vote. That's 6 per cent less than the Nationals achieved at the last federal poll when former Wodonga mayor Mark Byatt stood for the party.
Labor's Nadia David had 8.72 per cent of the vote, representing a swing against Labor in the seat of 3.5 per cent.
So far, the informal vote count sits at 3,573.
