Helen Haines speaks to supporters after surge in support for Independent in Indi

By Julie Coe
Updated May 21 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
'Overjoyed': Helen Haines speaks after convincing win in seat of Indi

Indi MP Helen Haines has celebrated winning a second term in Indi, addressing supporters on Saturday night.

