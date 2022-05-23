YOUR SAY: Ley would make a good leader for the Liberals

Sussan Ley could resurrect the ideals of the Liberal Party in the place where it was founded.
It is fascinating that despite the national abandonment of Scott Morrison's Coalition government, Sussan Ley retains such strong support in her electorate because of her long, impressive record and her small "L" liberal principles that resonate so strongly across the country, despite them being abandoned by the right-wing of the failed Liberal Party.
When Robert Menzies started the Liberal Party in Albury, he intended a economically conservative, socially progressive party which was far more broad and inclusive than the party that Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton now represent.
The political reality is that the Liberal Party has wandered from its moorings and been wrecked on the rocks of conservatives in a male-dominated, socially regressive - if not repressive - political leadership.
All the defeated Liberals were defeated by women, so perhaps Ms Ley with her electoral office in the cradle of the Liberal Party is ideally placed to be in the driver's seat instead of the boot, to put the party back on the road.
It could only spell good news for the future of the Liberal Party and for Ms Ley's part of regional Australia, unless her party refuses to embrace the spirit of the nation and is contented to place Peter Dutton at the wheel and continue to take a right turn and drive off into the political wilderness.
It was an an interesting exercise being a member of the pub test panel for The Border Mail over the past six weeks.
I am hopeful that there will be a return to genuine debate in our parliament.
I am hopeful that the media, over all avenues, will endeavor to pick out the positives in any debate. For the past several years, I believe we have been bombarded with negativity on all sides when there is much to be positive about.
I believe that most people who are prepared to go into politics are genuine in their desire for a better Australia, but they too often get "bulldozed" into toeing the party line whether they like it or not.
They should be prepared to show a willingness to "compromise" occasionally on issues that benefit the nation. The Independents are just that, independent. Of course, they shouldn't have to declare which party they will support, otherwise they might as well declare themselves a member of that party.
It will certainly be an interesting ride with the Labor Party at the helm, and Albanese "sounds" good. Only time will tell, and we the general public need to be patient and give him and his ministers a go. "It would be a great world if nobody wanted the credit" said someone else sometime.
