The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Ley would make a good leader for the Liberals

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:46am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Ley would make a good leader for the Liberals

Ley would be good for Liberals

Sussan Ley could resurrect the ideals of the Liberal Party in the place where it was founded.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.