A series of workshops being held in the North East are bringing together disaster recovery workers to collaborate and share ideas.
Director of the Australian Resilience Centre Paul Ryan led the Bouncing Forward session in Indigo Shire earlier this year and will take two more workshops in Corryong and Wodonga on June 8 and 9, respectively.
Mr Ryan said the workshops were for resilience practitioners or organisations to come together, share ideas and learn from one another.
"As we know there's been lots of different things happening in the region in terms of fires and floods and COVID and different industries have challenges," he said.
"What we want to do is to bring together those people who are working in resilience and just understand what are they doing and how are they doing it."
Mr Ryan said there was lots of fantastic work happening in the region to help communities recover, but different individuals and organisation weren't aware of what each other were doing.
"It's a pretty crowded space and there's lots of people doing lots of good stuff, but if we could just understand that a bit better and coordinate that a bit better or learn from each other a bit better, we can just help do our individual jobs better," he said.
"We want to build a network, a community of practice, if you like."
People working the recovery space who are interested in joining the Wodonga and Corryong workshops can register by searching for 'exploring resilience' by the Ovens and Murray Public Health Unit on EventBrite.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
