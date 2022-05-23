The Border Mail
Liberal Party senator Greg Mirabella believes it is unlikely his time in the Upper House will continue beyond June 30

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
Uphill task: Senator Greg Mirabella with Victorian state MP Tim McCurdy at Yarrawonga during the recent federal election campaign. He is facing a tall order to return to the Upper House. Picture: MARK JESSER

LIBERAL senator Greg Mirabella gives himself a less than 10 per cent chance of returning to the Upper House after the swing against the Coalition in the federal election.

