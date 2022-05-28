Hard work harmed no man, according to iconic businessman of the past

Interviewed by the Border Morning Mail at age 74 in 1946, Vines told the journalist that as business expanded, he purchased two wagons to supply fruit and vegetables in Albury and district. He described rising early to feed the horses, and while his wife attended the shop, he went out delivering. The rounds completed, he worked in the shop, among other jobs making ice-cream and tomato sauce, closing his doors at midnight. This, he said, was his routine for some 40 years, and he was satisfied that hard work has harmed no man.