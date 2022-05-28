The Border Mail
Federal election has only widened the urban and rural divide further

By David Everist
May 28 2022 - 12:00am
GAP: David Everist says last weekend's federal election has only widened the gap between rural and metropolitan Australia.

A definite line in the sand was drawn at Saturday's federal election where the case could be prosecuted that the metropolitan/ rural divide has now reached monumental proportions. Those in inner Melbourne and Sydney electorates do not give a toss about agriculture. One could argue the economy does not fuss them, nor does the defence of our nation. Airy fairy is now the order of the day.

