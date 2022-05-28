Federal election has only widened the urban and rural divide further

Will they care about the idiots who love invading farms and they as sure as hell do not have potholes in their streets? They walk out the door and catch a bus, a tram or a train - in some rural areas you would die of hunger waiting. The supply of labour is now critical, particularly in the horticulture industry. Dairy farmers are finding it hard to source dairy milking staff. Two per cent unemployment, they could not give a stuff. Banks, oh the joy of a bank. They are closing in the bush and it is hard to log onto the technology in many areas. Whereas in urban areas, banks are outnumbered only by service stations, selling cut-price fuel.

