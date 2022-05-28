Federal election has only widened the urban and rural divide further

A definite line in the sand was drawn at Saturday's federal election where the case could be prosecuted that the metropolitan/ rural divide has now reached monumental proportions. Those in inner Melbourne and Sydney electorates do not give a toss about agriculture. One could argue the economy does not fuss them, nor does the defence of our nation. Airy fairy is now the order of the day.
Clean air they want. Overseas holidays will be the go along with street umbrellas to protect them from the sun as they sip their lattes. Will they be interested in the problems surrounding the Murray Darling Basin?. The concern, when they head "away" to fish or water ski, will be the water levels. Any impact of weather would be measured by the depth of the snow on the slopes.
Will they care about the idiots who love invading farms and they as sure as hell do not have potholes in their streets? They walk out the door and catch a bus, a tram or a train - in some rural areas you would die of hunger waiting. The supply of labour is now critical, particularly in the horticulture industry. Dairy farmers are finding it hard to source dairy milking staff. Two per cent unemployment, they could not give a stuff. Banks, oh the joy of a bank. They are closing in the bush and it is hard to log onto the technology in many areas. Whereas in urban areas, banks are outnumbered only by service stations, selling cut-price fuel.
And then we have renewables. Solar and wind farms will litter the countryside out of view of the urban elites, as will the massive transmission lines required to feed "the grid". However, they can stay in their elite hutches because when they move out bush, they complain about the smell of manure, bellowing livestock and a dusty road.
In Central Victoria, a climatic wind event flattened trees and cut power supplies for up to a week. Local councils frantically cleared roads and powerline corridors to reinstate some semblance of normal life. One council moved massive amounts of fallen timber to central sites where it was offered to ratepayers to stoke future home fires. That is the good news.
The storm created unbelievable havoc in an area called the Wombat forest. A large area represented a war zone, with thousands of closely growing trees flattened to the ground. It was as if two monstrous bulldozers had dragged a chain similar to scrub clearing. The Victorian government, realising the enormity of the situation, decided that the fallen trees would be harvested and utilised by timber millers. The local Indigenous people gave the scheme the thumbs up to allow the landscape over time to return to some form of normality. It was agreed that the timber would be an enormous future fire risk.
Then, out of nowhere, came an environmental group, who contended that removing the timber was sacrilege and the operation was an excuse to harvest other trees. Thank goodness they have been brushed aside.
