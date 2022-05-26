Special Publication | Out and About Magazine
There has already been a flurry of flakes in Falls Creek, a sign that winter has arrived.
Cold weather doesn't mean things slow down here on the border, in fact there's more happening than ever!
Businesses and retailers are enjoying a newfound appreciation for their services and wares and tourism towns are buzzing with energy again.
Beechworth retailer Emma Nankervis, who owns high quality fashion and homewares store Ivy Phillips, said the bounce back after covid is a welcome relief.
"It's so nice to have this vibe back in Beechworth after two very difficult years," said Emma..
"We opened in the very early part of covid and it was very stressful but we had great local support and we got through. Now we are seeing visitors who are normally jetting off overseas and instead are exploring Australia in their car and caravan. It's wonderful.
"Customers seem really happy to be out shopping again and seem very understanding if we are busy and take a little longer than normal to get to them.
"I think there is a new appreciation for life in general and people realise what a privilege it is to be able to get out, explore and discover new things."
There's lots of new things happening too with Walla Walla about to join the silo art trail, a new sculpture trail unveiled in the Snowy Valleys and and Stanley just launching a new walking trail map.
There's that and much more in this edition of Out and About so grab a cuppa and enjoy discovering what's on your doorstep here in Albury Wodonga and the surrounding regions. Happy travels!
