Wodonga bowler Kylie Whitehead has returned from the trip of a lifetime where she held her own on debut for Australia.
The Chiltern export was part of Bowls Australia's preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after she received a call-up for a tour of the United Kingdom this month.
Advertisement
Whitehead lined up for the Jackaroos in matches against England, Wales and Malaysia in the first week of the schedule, before they took on Ireland and Scotland to finish.
"It was definitely a great experience to be playing at that level. Experiencing what it's like to play at that standard and quality of game and match it with the best was really good," she said.
"I played a bit of everything. Fours, triples, pairs, and I had one game of singles, so that was a really good experience.
"It was really good to get an all-round go at nearly all the positions and I got to play with all the other girls in different games. It was good learning how they play and getting to know them a bit better."
It was Whitehead's first flight overseas and the unimaginable happened.
"On the trip over, they didn't put our bags onboard. We got over to England and the pilot informed us that was none of our luggage was on the plane," she revealed.
"We had to wait about four days before everything came over, so that was interesting.
"We all went on a big shopping spree and we had to borrow bowls from the local clubs that we played at, which was really good of them.
"We made do until everything came. It was a bit of a curveball, but we all managed and got through."
Whitehead felt she made a good impression and is hopeful it won't be her last appearance in the green and gold.
"It would be amazing if I could get selected for another tournament in the future and get to play for the country again," she said.
"I think now that I've got my foot in the door, hopefully the selectors and coaches will be looking at me for games in the future. But if it doesn't happen, then that's okay."
The Australian debut capped off a great run for Whitehead, who combined with YMGCR's Anne Miles, Laureen Smith and Claire Sanders to win the women's fours at the Australian Championships on the Gold Coast before she flew to England.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.