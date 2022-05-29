NEW trains are expected to be running on all North East V/Line departures in July.
Two VLocity sets have been providing services on the Albury to Melbourne line since January, after an inaugural run on December 30 last year.
N Class engines and carriages, which date back to the 1980s, have continued to be used for the bulk of the schedule.
However, The Border Mail has been told the entire fleet for the three daily return services will be VLocity trains from July.
This follows the Victorian government having previously promised that six three-car North East VLocity sets, designed to run on standard gauge, tracks would be ready by mid this year.
The switchover is also set to coincide with all of VLocity trains having a buffet service, with food yet to be provided on the modern carriages put into operation.
"Passengers will soon experience new and improved catering facilities on the North East VLocity trains with testing of the newly equipped trains underway on the network," a government representative said.
"The new catering facilities are on track to be operating during North East line passenger services in mid-2022."
Victorian Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll last week posted on Twitter a picture of himself and Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes posing in front of a canteen on a North East VLocity being prepared for service.
"Passengers along the North East line will soon enjoy the benefits of fully stocked catering facilities - making those longer journeys even better with a hot snack or coffee!" he tweeted.
Meanwhile, a track fault is the suspected cause of a bunch of train services being replaced with buses on the North East line over the past week.
Coaches will again operate instead of trains for all services today apart from the Albury to Melbourne morning run and Melbourne to Albury evening departure.
"We are working with the track operator, Australian Rail Track Corporation, to investigate the issue and will resume normal passenger services as soon as possible," a V/Line representative said on Sunday.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank passengers for their patience while we work to restore normal services on the Albury line."
Passengers are encouraged to check the V/Line website, or PTV app for the latest information to plan their journeys.
