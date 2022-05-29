The Border Mail
Month set down for full introduction of VLocity trains on North East line after government promise of mid-year

By Anthony Bunn
May 29 2022 - 5:30pm
In with the new: VLocity trains are set to replace the N Class locomotives on the North East line in July. Picture: MARK JESSER

NEW trains are expected to be running on all North East V/Line departures in July.

