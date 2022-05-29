With a 70 per cent drop in volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St John's Ambulance is desperately seeking volunteers for the Wodonga division.
An information session was held yesterday with an urgent plea for volunteers to assist in helping the community so as to reduce the pressure on other emergency services.
Advertisement
Regional manager Josh Jarrrot said members of the public must have a desire to help.
"To ensure we are ready for the next crisis or emergency, we need new volunteers now," he said. "Training is comprehensive and it takes around six months for a new recruit to be fully qualified."
All uniforms, training and equipment is provided to new recruits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.