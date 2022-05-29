The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New recruits are urgently needed for St John Ambulance in Wodonga ahead of the Summer season

SE
By Sophie Else
May 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRESH FACES: Kenny Fleming, Indra Budhatoki, Patricia Brakes and Hannah Fitzgerald took the step to sign up yesterday with Yvonne Berrie, the district manager in Wodonga. Picture: SOPHIE ELSE

With a 70 per cent drop in volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St John's Ambulance is desperately seeking volunteers for the Wodonga division.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.