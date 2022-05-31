YOUR SAY: Housing department has to take ownership of problems

I am writing in relation to Ted Howes' recent article, which I read with dread.
I live in a court where we have a number of Victorian public housing homes. From what I can tell, all the tenants are very deserving of the support provided.
However, one in particular is a hive of violent crime. Most recently, the tenant, armed with an axe and a knife, attacked a man in the driveway. We have been in almost constant contact with the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing regarding the many dangers these tenants pose. We have contacted Richard Wynne's office (the minister responsible) on dozens of occasions but have never received a response.
The situation here is so bad that all residents of the court submitted a petition to have these people evicted and the property freed up for someone who is in need.
Sadly, the DFFH has done very little, and actively tries to minimise, defer and otherwise reject the serious issues we raise on a constant basis. I felt sick to my stomach, reading how many thousands of Victorians are suffering without help, while witnessing first-hand the system being gamed and abused.
I reply to Di Prichard's letter, 'Ley wholly unfit to lead' (The Border Mail, May 27).
Sussan Ley increased her margin in the recent election, where the votes for the two major parties were decimated. I think that speaks for itself and Albury people appreciate her continuing strong representation locally, and in Canberra. Congratulations Sussan, keep up the good work.
Sadly, it appears your climate change denying correspondent David Everist has finally become unhinged. His latest rave (On the Wallaby, The Border Mail, May 28) takes aim at one of his favourite targets - people who live in cities, particularly Melbourne and Sydney.
In a multi-paragraph rage he describes what he thinks about city dwellers, starting with the point "Airy fairy is now the order of the day", and then opines that city dwellers "don't give a toss about agriculture." He suggests "overseas holidays will be the go along with street umbrellas to protect them from the sun as the sip their lattes" and "will they care about the idiots who love invading farms and they sure as hell do not have any potholes in their streets".
It was potshot after potshot, none of which made any point or formed part of a larger and more useful narrative. Frankly, it was stirring up anger and division over his pet issues - not contributing anything to the quality of your paper. Perhaps it's time to put him out to pasture.
