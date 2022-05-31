YOUR SAY: Housing department has to take ownership of problems

In a multi-paragraph rage he describes what he thinks about city dwellers, starting with the point "Airy fairy is now the order of the day", and then opines that city dwellers "don't give a toss about agriculture." He suggests "overseas holidays will be the go along with street umbrellas to protect them from the sun as the sip their lattes" and "will they care about the idiots who love invading farms and they sure as hell do not have any potholes in their streets".