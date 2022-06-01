Gig Guide: What's happening around the Border and North East over winter

3
Michael Spiby (The Badloves) and Friends, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth, 8pm
Advertisement
Josh Quinn, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 8.30pm
4
Leaving Jackson - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
S:Bahn and Shock Friendly, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth, 8.30pm
Thunderstruck - Australian AC/DC Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, June 4, 9pm
Take It Easy Locals Night, Beer Deluxe Albury, free before 9pm
5
Kevin Bloody Wilson, SS&A Club, 7pm
9
Bjorn Again Mamma Mia - Here We Go Again, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
10
Ellen James and Francis Glass, Tanswell's Beechworth
Luke Dewing, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 8.30pm
11
House Too Crowded - The Crowded House and Split Enz Experience, SS&A Club, 7.30pm
12
Vixen's Kiss and The Half Empty, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 4.30pm
Advertisement
Bret Mosley (USA), Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth, 8pm
17
The Australian Keith Urban and Shania Twain Tribute Show, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7pm
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Tony Smith, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 8.30pm
18
Advertisement
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Elysian, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
The Beatlez Tribe Show, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Sydney Miller, Orange Orange and Toby Mobbs, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth, 8.30pm
24
Trash Test Dummies, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
Advertisement
The Lion King Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
James Oswald, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 8.30pm
25
The Lion King Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
The Best of Akmal, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Email gigs to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.