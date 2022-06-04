Home delivery is nothing new, in fact it was once much better | Then and Now

More reminiscences from John Flower, WHS past president.
I can remember in the 1950s when the food and produce businesses came to your door, took your order and delivered it next day, groceries and so on.
The milkman came each morning and dipped out your milk into a billy you left on the front verandah with the money.
The greengrocer came along the street with a horse and cart and sold fruit and vegetables.
The Rawleigh's man came around in a little panel van selling all their medical products and ointments.
Also a butcher called and cut your meat requirements in the back of the cart.
An Indian hawker named Gambyl Singh travelled around the country towns selling all types of clothing, materials and blankets.
Two beautiful white horses pulled his wagon of goods.
When we lived in Ariel Street there were all open paddocks opposite us up to the show grounds and towards Bears Hill.
These paddocks were used for holding paddocks for the hundreds of cattle and horses waiting to be driven by the stockmen on horses to the saleyards on the now-Target site.
The stock route through town ran from Ariel Street down Brockley Street, along William Street to Lawrence Street then to Smythe Street where the saleyards were.
Wodonga Poultry Suppliers operated in Athol Street, and was run by Art Phillips, Len Gilbert and Bert Elkington.
They processed chickens, rabbits, turkeys and ducks for overseas markets.
They had many freezer rooms to hold processed goods.
We had ferrets and went out into the hills on our bikes with several ferrets in a box on the back, and a homemade ring to hold 50 to 60 nets we used to put over the rabbit burrows before we put a ferret in to chase out the rabbits.
Once we got them out of the net we usually wrung their neck and stuck a sharp pocket knife in their neck to bleed them.
We usually came home with 20 to 50 rabbits paired at the legs to hold them together on a broom handle tied across the handle bars.
Three or four of us went out all day and caught around about that number each, so we made good pocket money as rabbits were in demand overseas.
