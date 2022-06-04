The Border Mail

Home delivery is nothing new, in fact it was once much better | Then and Now

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga Historical Society
June 4 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING GLOBAL: Local business Wodonga Poultry Suppliers in Athol Steet processed chickens, rabbits, turkeys and ducks for the international markets.

More reminiscences from John Flower, WHS past president.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.