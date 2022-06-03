YOUR SAY: Indigo Shire's budget again obsessed with wants of a few

With more than 300 respondents to their online pre-budget survey, Indigo Shire had an excellent chance of demonstrating that they were at long last prepared to listen to residents.
The efforts of community members to articulate their priorities and provide details of their dissatisfaction were noted. However, it appears that little has changed in the draft budget endorsed last week.
The most important community priorities were improving drainage, construction, maintenance and upgrades of roads and footpaths.
Cycle tourism and associated infrastructure items from the 'What should we stop doing? list, are in the draft budget.
Councillor Roberta Horne was the only councillor to vote against the draft budget, expressing concern about $2.86 million for cycle development, indicating she would rather see the shire fund the everyday needs of all residents rather than provide free recreational activities for a select group of people.
The almost completed Beechworth to Yackandandah Cycle trail is separate to the planned Epic Mountain Bike Trail between Beechworth, Yackandandah and Stanley.
Recently, an event was held in this area with a choice of tracks up to 50 kilometres long and participants charged $80 per person. Why has the shire borrowed $1 million towards the $2 million-plus cost of setting up this Epic Trail when tracks are already there?
Beechworth has a mountain bike park and recently secured federal money to build a toilet block. Where is the accountability and economic returns for this federal, state and local government funding?
If this budget is passed, $12 million worth of cycle ways will be constructed at the expense of our residents who will have to continue walking on roads because of poor footpaths.
Ratepayers will have to pay for ongoing maintenance costs of these cycle ways.
Time's up Indigo Council, the "teal treatment" is needed. We want councillors who are genuine about community engagement, listening and implementing residents' wishes.
The price of gas has gone through the roof, and now electricity is doing the same.
Well, that's not a problem according to the greenies; the sun will shine longer and the wind will blow harder so we will have plenty of cheap power.
