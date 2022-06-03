The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Indigo Shire's budget again obsessed with wants of a few

By Letters to the Editor
June 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Indigo Shire's budget again obsessed with wants of a few

Shire obsessed with wants of a few

With more than 300 respondents to their online pre-budget survey, Indigo Shire had an excellent chance of demonstrating that they were at long last prepared to listen to residents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.