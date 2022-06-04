UPDATE
Two teenage girls reported missing from Albury have been found safe and well.
Following inquiries, the teenagers presented to Albury police station on Saturday night.
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
EARLIER:
Sisters Ava and Rose Knight, aged 15 and 13 respectively, were last seen on Kurnell Street at North Albury on Thursday.
Police were alerted when they failed to attend school and they could not be located or contacted by their family.
Officers from Murray River Police District are conducting inquiries to locate the girls and concerns are held for their welfare due to their age.
Ava is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 140cm tall, with a thin build and blonde hair. Rose is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 130cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Both girls were last seen wearing their school uniforms.
Anyone who sees them, or believes they know their whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
