YOUR SAY: There are questions in need of answers by senior police

Management problems in the Victoria Police North East Command (NEC) are now in the public domain following the article in The Border Mail on June 2.
It is significant that "senior management had acknowledged the issues and committed to a response". I await details of their response, as it is one thing to acknowledge a problem but completely different to actually do something about it.
The community served by the NEC must have full confidence in senior police leadership, even if some of the officers they command lack such confidence in the current leadership (as appears to currently be the case). Some pertinent questions need to be asked, such as:
How many officers left the NEC in 2021 and 2022? How many were front-line operational staff? How many cited work-related stress issues as a reason?
And, how many years of experience have been lost?
How many of the "more than 50 police" on leave have stress-related issues?
I am not a police officer but having suffered work related stress during my career, I am acutely aware of the effect it can have on mental health with sometimes tragic outcomes.
As the parent of a sworn member of the police force, I have always been there to support them through stress, trauma and other disturbing situations as they move through their chosen careers and professional choices.
Naturally, you only get part of the story especially with traumatic events and my most asked question has been "Are you OK?" and "Are your mates OK?".
The reported "poor management practices" is of grave concern as it can seriously affect the career of individual members and in some cases drive them from a career they are passionate about, dedicated to and dare I say very good at.
I would push for an open, public inquiry but I don't believe that this will happen as the force will not want the "dirty linen" aired in public.
However, because the effect on individual officers extends to their families, family members should be able to make submissions to express their point of view and feelings.
Hopefully, the Chief Commissioner will take some immediate concrete action or I fear the situation will deteriorate further and more officers will leave the force.
