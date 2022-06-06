A PROSPOSED six-storey residential block in Albury has been labelled a "monstrosity" and "butt ugly" by objectors addressing a council forum on Monday night.
The plan, for the corner of Thurgoona and Pemberton streets, was criticised by nearby residents who were concerned it was out of character with the area, particularly its overall height which ranges from 19 to 22 metres.
Dight Street resident Leigh Tornquist slammed the look of the building which has been modelled on an ocean liner.
"If the developers really wanted to embrace Albury's maritime history....maybe they should put some paddle wheels on the side of the building, as we've had the PS Cumberoona I submit to you the name of the building could be the PS Butt Ugly," Mr Tornquist said.
He also suggested its impact on the area's sewerage system could "cause my toilet to overflow and I would end up with something very messy on my carpet".
Pemberton Street resident Barbara Nankervis said she learnt of the block via a Border Mail article two weeks after buying her property last November.
"There is no doubt that we would not have purchased the building if we had known of the proposal," Ms Nankervis said.
Architect Simon Pedler said the development was a "monstrosity" and likened its lack of setback from the roadway to the old Beechworth prison.
Another objector Sally Wilson compared the 14 to 18 metre heights along Thurgoona Street to the Target store in central Albury which has a 10.6 metre cream brick wall.
Forrest Hill resident Russell Delaney was the lone resident to speak in support of the block.
He called it an "attractive development" that would clean up a vacant land eyesore and let people downsize and live in the city and in turn free up family homes.
The block's architect Mark Jones, of Wollongong, said he appreciated change was hard, but added a four-storey building would have been "much squatter" and "less impressive".
The council is expected to decide on the 22-unit plan at a meeting in July or August.
Councillors also heard on Monday night from objectors and proponents for a childcare centre in Sackville Street near the Poole Street roundabout and Albury TAFE.
Concerns centred on noise and traffic, with nearby resident Andy Billiet giving a blunt assessment.
"We might have a dead child on our hands, that's not over the top, what could happen here is a fatality," he said in the context of youngsters being dropped off.
Jan Hurren, who lives next to the childcare site, said there were already traffic dangers in the area with her house damaged by cars on four separate occasions.
Others took issue with the proponents not having an acoustic report.
Planning consultant James Laycock said noise from children at the centre would not be objectionable to the "ordinary person" and the plan fitted with the character of the area and was permitted under the area's zoning.
Council is likely to make a decision at a July meeting.
