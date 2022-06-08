As life begins to return to normal after the pandemic, Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin says now is a good time to start a business.
Mr Jenkin said brick and mortar shops that found success were the ones that could combine the traditional values of customer service while embracing and building an online presence.
"It is the way of today and the future," he said, with reference to the social media trends in business.
He also said consumer confidence was improving.
"People are wanting to get out and about a bit more," Mr Jenkin said.
"It's now about retailers delivering outstanding customer service and making the experience as good as it can be for the customer.
"My genuine belief is now is a good time (to launch a business) as long as you know what you're doing."
The Oracle Shop founder Christine Hutchinson owns two shops under the same spiritual healing business on Dean Street in Albury.
After working as a psychic medium doing readings in Albury-Wodonga for 23 years, she said she missed the physical spiritual shop.
Following a few years working at home during the pandemic, she decided to branch out.
She had opened the first shop on Dean Street three months after the pandemic hit, and another one this week. The business, which has a retail space and a separate service-based shop for readings, has been supporting other regional ventures.
The spiritual reading shop has one healing room, one reading room, and she also employs a reiki therapist.
In the retail shop, products sold include soaps and oils made by local artisans, sage grown in North East Victoria, and works on display by local artists.
"We really pride ourselves on getting locals to supply ourselves," she said.
Ms Hutchinson said the uptake on their offerings had been huge.
"As far as services go, everyone's looking to have healings and readings," she said. "We've had so many people saying we need a bigger space.
"We're hopefully being a beacon of light to be there for people," Ms Hutchinson said.
Mr Jenkin said the customer experience is all about going into a store and being assisted.
Creativity was also a bonus to help bring people in the door, he said.
With interest rates rising, Mr Jenkin said entrepreneurs needed to make use of any free financial advice on offer.
"People should take advantage of those to make sure they understand the risks that they're taking and be able to go forward with confidence," he said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
