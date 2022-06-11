At Falls Creek split shifts are "a Godsend", says Mount Beauty resident Lara May.
Ms May is working as a retail and rental technician on the mountain this winter, getting to work side by side with her best mate Teagan Atherstone who is employed in housekeeping and hospitality.
But the pair plan to fit in a fair share of fun between working.
"We work for a family business and they're really understanding that we're here to ski and not just to work," Ms Atherstone, of Bright, said.
For the women, a typical work day at Falls Creek would have a morning and evening leg.
"You do the morning shift then you go out for a ski and get back for all the returns and dinner time," Ms May said.
"I think we're really lucky," Ms Atherstone said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
