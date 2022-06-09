An Albury councillor has ridiculed Wodonga Council's "petty" targeting of Killara residents for parking their cars on nature strips.
David Thurley said Wodonga slapping them with fines wasn't fair and "seems like a harsh thing for council to do".
Advertisement
'I've not heard about any issues on that area at all in my 10 years on council," Cr Thurley said.
It was an approach that Albury simply did not take, preferring to educate residents instead of punishing them.
Residents of Rooney Avenue in Killara felt compelled to speak out earlier this week after nearly every car owner was issued a parking warning by Wodonga.
One resident, Vin Ford, was slapped with two such notices for leaving his car on the parking strip.
It was unfair the council didn't talk to people first to find out why they parked on the nature strip.
"We try to do the right thing by giving people extra room when driving on the road," he said.
Cr Thurley said it was a "non-issue" in Albury and that he did not "see the point" of Wodonga's approach.
Thurgoona residents appreciated Albury's more relaxed approach and agreed Wodonga was being harsh.
Kylie Johnston said it wasn't fair Wodonga residents were getting fines and that it shouldn't be an issue to park out the front of their properties.
"I didn't know it was illegal," she said. "It's not fair on anyone, if no one is complaining, what else can you do? "People have extra cars, which contributes to the issue."
Mrs Johnston said the problem was exacerbated in narrow streets.
"Buses just go wherever they want to go and there's a problem with traffic; there should be a proper bus zone with parking signs so kids can get on and off properly," she said.
Fellow resident Shahin Mohammed said it wasn't safe to park on the road when there was a lot of through traffic.
"There is no parking anywhere," she said. "It's annoying not having any extra spaces."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.